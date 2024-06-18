Ogun: Man hacks wife to death over alleged infidelity

A middle-aged man, Matthew James, has reportedly killed his 55-year-old wife, Etim Mary, over an allegation of having an extramarital affair.

According to reports, James and his late wife were living in Idekan Farm Settlement in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State when the unfortunate incident happened at about 8pm on Sunday.

It was learnt that the suspect, who is now in police custody, committed the crime after suspecting that his late wife was having an extramarital affair with another man in the community.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said police operatives from Ijebu-Igbo Division had taken the suspect into custody.

The eyewitness added that the suspect claimed he and the deceased woman had a “blood covenant” not to betray each other.

The eyewitness said: “They had a blood covenant that they would not leave each other. He suspected the wife was having an extramarital affair.

“The woman had been married before she met James. He married her when the woman was already ageing. She had grown up with children before James married her.

“James is claiming they both had a blood covenant not to leave each other for any reason. He just returned one morning with a machete and hacked the woman to death.

“He didn’t run away after committing the crime. He just stood beside her after.”

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, also confirmed the incident.

According to Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, the wife was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty in the hospital, where she was rushed to for medical attention.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “She was found lying in the pool of her blood just in front of the house about 5pm on Sunday. She had deep cuts on her forehead, shoulders, and other parts of her body.

“The husband was found with the blood-soaked machete he was believed to have used to commit the crime.

“The body was taken to a general hospital in Ijebu-Igbo, where she was certified dead by a doctor on duty.

“Her corpse has been deposited at the Alayangbe Private Mortuary in Oke-Agbo, Ijebu-Igbo, for the autopsy.

“We will move the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta as soon as the preliminary investigation is concluded.”