Muhammadu Sanusi II, deposed as the Emir of Kano four years ago, has been reinstated to the throne by Governor Abba Yusuf.
Also Read:
- Primacy of Truth: Interrogating Okpebholo, Obaseki and Ighodalo’s characters, by Sebastine Ebhuomhan
- Breaking: Four years after, Sanusi reinstated as Emir of Kano
- Breaking: Kano governor signs law scraping five emirates, to reinstate Sanusi as Emir
- Hajj 2024: NAHCON advises pilgrims with health conditions on best approach, gives Makkah update
- Monarchs, lawmakers laud NDDC over Ondo electricity substation
Yusuf announced the decision on Thursday after signing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.