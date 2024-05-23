Trending
Breaking: Four years after, Sanusi reinstated as Emir of Kano

Ganiyu Mubarak

Muhammadu Sanusi II, deposed as the Emir of Kano four years ago, has been reinstated to the throne by Governor Abba Yusuf.

Yusuf announced the decision on Thursday after signing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.

