Breaking: Former Anambra Governor,  Mbadinuju, dies at 78

Mbadinuju died at the National Hospital, Abuja Tuesday, at the age of 78.

A press statement signed by his son, Barr. Cheta Mbadinuju, on behalf of the family revealed that Mbadinuju died after a brief illness.

The statement reads in part: “With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, friend and associate, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.

“ODERA as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”

Mbadinuju was the Governor of Anambra State between 1999 and 2003.

His administration witnessed many political crises, among of which were: killings and destruction of public institutions and industrial action, most of which were said to have been instigated to make him unpopular and deny him re-election.