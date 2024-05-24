BREAKING: Court halts federal allocations to 21 LGAs of Anambra, orders EFCC to probe LG funds usage since 2022 

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, has stopped 21 Local Government Areas, LGAs, in Anambra State from receiving allocations from the consolidated revenue funds.

The court, in the ruling that was delivered by Justice Bello Kawo, restrained both the Accountant General of the Federation and the Minister of Finance from remitting funds to the 21 LGAs of Anambra State from the federation account, pending the determination of a suit that was brought before it.

Also, the court ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe how funds that were allocated to the LGAs from March 2022 to April 2024, were deployed and used by the Anambra state government.

The orders followed an ex parte application that was filed by a legal practitioner, Mr Chukwuebuka Mmeni.

Cited as 1st to 5th defendants in the suit are; the Accountant General of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, the Attorney General of the Federation, Anambra State Government and the EFCC.

Justice Kawo, upon reading through the exparte motion, a nine paragraphs affidavit/annexures, as well as the oral submissions of the prosecuting counsel, N. O. Okpe, granted all the prayers that were sought by the applicant.

More details coming…