Breaking: Confusion as three IPMAN presidents emerge

There was confusion on Thursday at the public hearing of the Senate on the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

This followed the presence of three officials of the Independent Petroleum Marketing Association of Nigeria, laying claim to the presidency of the Association at the Senate public hearing.

A faction had on Thursday said the crisis rocking the association was over with a ruling of the Court of Appeal declaring Chinedu Okoronkwo as the president.

The position was contained in a statement issued by their National Secretary, Alhaji Danladi Passali, after the National Executive Council meeting of the association on Wednesday in Abuja.

