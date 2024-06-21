Bishop Adeoye lauds IGP over rescuing of over 1,907 kidnapped victims

The Lead Bishop of Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC) in Nigeria, Bishop Seun Adeoye has lauded the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun over his achievements in the last 12 months when he took over office.

Bishop Adeoye who also is the International Communication Director of the Church in a statement in Osogbo, Osun State on Friday, June 21, 2024 said the efforts of the IGP should be appreciated going by his speech when he met with top police echelons in Abuja last Thursday.

The cleric, who also doubles as the Spokesman of World Bishops Council (WBC) in Africa said he was not known as someone who praises government officials in particular, but reading through Egbetokun’s achievements, it will be difficult for him to put his eyes off them.

“When Egbetokun took over a year ago, I came out strongly, calling him not to be an armchair IGP, because he took over at a time when criminals had nearly brought the country at her knees. But today, things are changing fast and Nigerians are being secured more than it was in the past.

“That the Nigeria Police Force rescued 1, 907 kidnapped victims, arrested 35,496 suspects for various crimes, recovered 2,750 firearms, 22,569 ammunition, and 1,540 vehicles nationwide within 24 months was an indication that the IGP and the nation’s police were dutiful in their operations”.

“It can also be noted that apart from paying adequate attention to the welfare of deceased officers and massive infrastructural developments policies of the police, the IGP also disclosed the police Legal and Prosecutions Section successfully prosecuted 29,052 criminal cases, securing 16,200 convictions.

Bishop Adeoye who is also the founder of Sufficient Grace and Truth International Ministries also spoke on the ongoing tussle between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the IGP’s office over the disagreement on the lists of about the be newly recruited policemen, urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

He pointed out that instead of the PSC workers union to be asking for the IGP’s sack over his criticism on the manner the said recruitment exercise was carried out, what they ought to have clamoured for was a thorough investigation of his allegations.

The cleric who urged Nigerians to continue their support for the entire security outfits in the country, urged the IGP not to rest on his oars because terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and other violent groups are yet to be fully defeated.