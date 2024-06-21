Ekiti: Governor Oyebanji names four new permanent secretaries 

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of four new permanent secretaries to fill available spaces in the state civil service.

This was made known in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Friday and signed by Yinka Oyebode, Special adviser (Media) to the Governor.

According to the statement, the appointment is aimed at positioning the state civil service for optimal service delivery.

“The new Permanent Secretaries emerged as a result of their brilliant performance in the last examination and interview conducted for candidates from both the State and Local Government service on June 27, 2023 and October 18, 2023 respectively, in line with the merit- based appointment policy of the administration,” the statement partly read.

The four new permanent secretaries are : Mrs Janet Funke Ajibola, Mr Michael Sunday Boluwade, Mr Foluso Ebenezer Akinwumi and ⁠Mr Rotimi Gabriel Akomolede

Oyebode however noted that the date for their inauguration would be announced later.

He added that Governor Oyebanji, while congratulating the new permanent secretaries, urges them to be prepared to deploy their competence and experiences in the development of the state.

