Big Brother Naija in new twist for Season 9 + How to apply

A new twist has been introduced into Nigeria’s most popular reality television show, Big Brother Naija, for Season 9.

The new twist was revealed by the organisers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, on its X page late on Tuesday.

The announcement, via which the organisers also called for applications from interested participants, said the show will be for two persons applying together.

It was termed Dynamic Duos.

To apply, beginning from March 27, 2024 at 8pm, applicants will submit a three minutes audition video showcasing why they and their partner deserve a spot in the Big Brother Naija house.

The video should highlight their personalities, backgrounds, likes, dislikes and what makes them a dynamic duo.

Applicants are encouraged to keep their audition natural and fun, emphasising their chemistry and compatibility as a team.

The auditions are open to individuals aged 21 and above, with a valid means of identification.

Application is free.

More information can be obtained at: africamagic.tv/bigbrother.