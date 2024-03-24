Biafra government will soon release its own wanted list — Simon Ekpa

Finland-based Nigerian lawyer, Simon Ekpa, has stated that the government of Biafra will soon release its own list of wanted Nigerians.

Ekpa claims to have been appointed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, as his deputy.

He was declared wanted alongside 96 others by the Defence Headquarters for various offences last week.

Among the offences credited to those declared wanted were kidnapping, banditry and terrorism.

Reacting to the development, Ekpa in a tweet on his X handle said the Biafra government will soon release its own list of wanted people.

He tweeted on Saturday: “(Laughs)… enough wotowoto.

“The Biafra government will release its own wanted list soon.”