Bi-Courtney reacts too allegation of ticket racketeering at MMA2

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II, Ikeja, Lagos State, says there is no ticket racketeering at the terminal.

This was contained in a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, BASL, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, on Tuesday.

Yinka-Olawuyi also described as unfounded an allegation that unpatriotic Nigerians were using private Point of Sale machines within the terminal to carry out fraudulent payments.

She said the company was committed to maintaining a secure, transparent and efficient airport environment.

NAN reports that there is an allegation that ticket racketeering is rampant at MMA2, with one-way ticket cost being inflated to as high as N250,000 by some staff of airlines and others.

The official said the internal monitoring systems of the company did not detect any hoarding of tickets or any collusion between airline staff and touts to inflate ticket prices.

Yinka-Olawuyi said: “At MMA2, all ticket transactions are conducted at the airlines’ sales booths, using their official means of payment.

“To combat any form of touting or illegal activities, MMA2 collaborates closely with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Aviation Security (AVSEC), and other relevant authorities.

“Recently, FAAN established a joint task force specifically aimed at addressing touting activities across all Nigerian airports.”

According to Yinka-Olawuyi, anyone found engaging in illegal activities will face the full wrath of the law.

She said the company’s commitment to passenger safety was unwavering, urging them to feel free to lodge complaints.