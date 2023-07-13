828 828

If you are new to betting on Nigerian football leagues, this guide will show you all the fundamentals. Keep reading and learn how to place bets on Nigerian football.

Finding the Right Bookmaker

The first thing to do when starting your football betting journey is to find the right sportsbook. That means the wagering site should cover games from the Nigerian football league. Moreover, you should always be able to select the most popular bet types on events you want to wager on.

Punters should also be able to find competitive odds and promotional offers similar to customers who decide to use the Bet9ja promo code and join this bookmaker. In addition, you should also look for a platform with a live betting page. Ideally, it would also allow you to stream the most prominent games in Nigerian football.

Reading the Odds

Once you join the preferred betting site, you must learn how to read the odds. For starters, you should know that there are different odds formats. The most popular are decimal, fractional, and American odds. At most sites, you can choose how to view them. So, select the format you are most comfortable with.

Then, you can gradually learn how to read odds across different betting types. However, the best thing to do is start small, with 1×2 odds, for example. Then, as you progress, you can move on to more complex types of odds.

Analyzing Statistics

Next, getting familiar with player and team stats can help you determine the outcome of a particular game. For instance, if you know that Enyimba had 0% losses at home in 2022/ 2023, you know they are particularly successful when playing on their field. So, you may like to back them the next time they play in their stadium.

Popular Betting Markets

You should be able to find all the favoured betting markets when betting on Nigerian football. Moreover, these are some of the most popular options you can select:

1×2

Double Chance

Both Teams To Score

Total

Correct Score

Handicap

As a complete beginner, it’s best to start with something simple, such as 1×2 or Double Chance. When you become better, you can start experimenting with more complicated bet types like Handicaps.

Sports News

Additionally, you can keep track of the latest news from Nigerian football. This way, you will get familiar with teams’ performances, injured players, and other valuable information. For example, if you haven’t followed all of the Naija Super 8 play-offs, you can find out who has qualified for the finals in the news.

Standings in Groups

Finally, if you look at the standings in groups, you will discover the best teams for the season. And the statistics you will find in the table will guide your betting decisions.

This season, the Nigerian Professional League was split into two groups, each having ten teams. By searching for the NPFL table, punters could discover the three highest-ranked clubs in Group A and Group B. Ultimately, the teams qualified for Championship rounds, also known as Super Six, that determined a winner.

