Benue Assembly reviews action on suspended members

The Benue State House of Assembly has lifted the three months suspension imposed on two members, Anthony Agom (PDP-Okpokwu) and Solomon Gyila (APC-Gwer-West).

This followed a motion by Isaac Ochekiliye (PDP-Ohimini) on Friday, appealing to the House to lift the ban.

Four members of the House were suspended on Monday for disrupting legislative activities.

Still, Ochekiliye urged the House to lift the three months suspension on the four lawmakers, so that their constituents did not miss their effective representation.

He called on the Speaker and Principal officers of the House to reconsider action and recall the lawmakers.

Supporting the motion, Michael Audu (PDP-Adoka/Ugboju), appealed that the suspension be lifted to ensure their return for effective representation of their people.

Also speaking, Abu Umoru (PDP-Apa), Simon Gabo (APC-Mata) and Manger Manger (APC-Tarka), said the House leadership should lift the suspension for the sake of humanity and to also give a sense of belonging to their constituents.

The Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh in his ruling, said that the decision was not personal, but for the interest of the State.

Dajoh said, “out of the four suspended members, Agom and Gyila have shown remorse and will be recalled while Douglas Akya (PDP-Makurdi South) and Cephas Dyiko (LP-Konshisha) will be granted more time to show remorse for their actions.

In a related development, the House screened and confirmed the remaining two caretaker committee Chairmen whose names were stepped down on Monday.

The confirmed Chairmen included: Ire Arubi and Yabuku.