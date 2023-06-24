BBNaija’s Maria Chike shows off baby bump in topless video + Video

One of the popular housemates of Big Brother Naija, Maria Chike Benjamin, has shown off her baby bump in a topless video.

The housemate, who took part in Season 6 of the reality TV show, did this in a video she shared on her Instagram page.

Popularly known as Maria Chike, the 31-year-old, who is in a relationship with United Arab Emirates-based Kelvin Anene, was seen in the video wearing a white flowing skirt.

She had just part of her boobs covered.

She accompanied the video with a short write-up: “This chapter is called blessed.

“With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness we can’t wait to meet you.”