BBNaija: Kogi governor celebrates Ilebaye on All-star win

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has congratulated Ilebaye Odiniya, the winner of the Big Brother Naija All-Stars Season reality television show.

The governor commended Ilebaye, a Criminology graduate from Salem University, Lokoja, as a true trendsetter. He believes her victory unequivocally confirms her brilliance, unwavering perseverance, and commendable humility.

This was contained in a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Onogwu Mohammed, issued on Monday in Lokoja.

The statement read, “I am delighted to congratulate one of our own in Kogi State, Ilebaye Odiniya, for emerging as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Allstars Season reality television show. Ilebaye, you are a trendsetter who has excelled in both academic and social spheres, and this victory is a testament to your brilliance, intellect, and maturity. Your determination, resilience, and poise set you apart during the three months you spent in the house.”

While celebrating Ilebaye’s achievement, Bello also commended the outstanding performance of Kogi youths in various academic and social endeavours.

He recalled the global recognition received by another Kogi youth, Oluwabukolami Adeyemi, who emerged as the overall best performer in the 2022 Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge AS Level Examinations, earning her an overseas scholarship for further education.

The governor emphasised that both Ilebaye and Oluwabukolami should serve as beacons of inspiration and motivation to other youths, not only in Kogi but across Nigeria.

He reassured the citizens of the state that his administration remains committed to supporting and empowering the youth in their pursuit of legitimate aspirations.

He said, “Our administration will continue to support and empower the youth through various initiatives aimed at fostering inclusion, job creation, and harnessing our natural youthful energy.”

He concluded by acknowledging Ilebaye as the face of a positive revolution in the history of African entertainment, not only for the youth of Kogi but for Nigeria, Africa, and the global community.