BBNaija All Stars: Princess evicted, Ilebaye gets double strikes

Princess, one of the All Stars housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, has been evicted.

The eviction of Princess was announced by show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live eviction show on Sunday.

The housemates up for possible eviction were Ike, Tolanibaj, Pere, Frodd, Doyin, Princess, Venita, Whitemoney, Adekunle, Neo and Seyi.

According to the vote percentage at the end of the eviction show, Seyi had the lowest vote of 0.89 per cent, Princess got 1.54 per cent, while Ike had 1.59 per cent.

The trio of Bisola Aiyeola of the “See Gobe” season, Dorothy Bachor from “Lockdown” season and Mike Edwards of the “Pepper Dem” season, jury for night, upon being given the eviction envelope containing the housemates with the least votes, selected one of them to leave the show.

Meanwhile the jury saved Seyi while Princess had to leave the show.

Princess, the serial entrepreneur, who promised to be all vibes when she came on board, said she took her time to begin the game because she needed to understand those she would be dealing with.

She said unfortunately, two weeks into the show, she had been evicted, urging fans of the show to patronise her businesses.

“I own a premier beauty store, please support me as you can see am back to the hustle,” she said.

Earlier, Biggie, the Coordinator of the show, issued Ilebaye double strikes for her misbehaviour in the course of the show when she had altercations with fellow housemate, Ceece.

Ceece will also get punished by Biggie during the week for provoking Ilebaye.

According to Biggie, Ilebaye and CeeC will also not partake in the Monday Head of House game amid other punishments.

They are automatically up for eviction next week.