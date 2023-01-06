Bayern Munich sign on Dutch defender Blind

Bayern Munich have signed Dutch defender Daley Blind on a free transfer on a six-month contract, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old became a free agent last week after agreeing to terminate his contract with Ajax Amsterdam six months early.

“We are really pleased that Daley has joined the team,” Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said.

“Daley is a versatile defender who can play on the left-hand side as well as in the centre. He has lots of international experience and leadership qualities.”

Blind, who helped the Netherlands reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar, won seven titles with Ajax, making 333 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing 21 assists.

He also won the 2017 Europa League during his spell with Premier League club Manchester United.

German champions Bayern Munich, who lead the Bundesliga standings, resume their campaign against RB Leipzig on January 20.

Reuters/NAN.