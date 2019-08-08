The Cross River Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Frankland Briyai on Thursday resigned his appointment with the Independent National Electoral Commission to join the Bayelsa governorship race.

Briyai who served as Cross River REC from 2017 until his retirement said he left his job to contest for the governorship of his state, following calls from the people on him to run in the Nov. 16, governorship election.

He disclosed that after critically considering their demand, he decided to heed their call to selfless service that had always been his lifestyle.

He emphasised that as a progressive, he decided to run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “On Saturday, the 21st of July, 2019, a mammoth crowd of Bayelsans held peaceful rally in Yenagoa, calling my humble self to contest the Nov. 16, gubernatorial election.

“I have critically considered their demand and dilemma; I have heard their call to selfless service that had always been my lifestyle.

“For the sake of the very important call to rescuing the kind, peace loving and great people of Bayelsa, I have resigned my appointment as a REC in the INEC of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Thursday, the 8th of August, 2019.

“Due to the very successful Cross River State Assembly bye elections conducted by my humble self and team on 11th August and 7th November, 2018 in Obudu, Ikom State Constituencies and 2019 General Elections, I and the commission have received commendation.

“The reason for the persuasion by the youths and people of Bayelsa were impressed on the fact that I have the potentials and capacity to impact a remarkable change in the state.”

He however called on the people of Bayelsa to embrace peace, eschew vote buying and also appealed to political class of the state to ensure that civility was maintained.

In his remark, Sunday Michael, Chairman, Conference of Nigerian Political Parties in Cross River, said when Briyai came, they thought he was going to be like the previous RECs, but he told them that he was going to work with all stakeholders.

He added: “This is the only REC that has carried along every political party from start to finish, now that he is aspiring to be the governor of Bayelsa, we are giving him all the support.”