Bank staff slumps, dies inside office

A staff of Fidelity Bank PLC, Emmanuel Ebere, has slumped and died inside his office.

The was confirmed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday.

According to available information, Ebere, of the Information and Communication Technology Unit, slumped at the Ikoyi, Lagos State branch of the bank.

The Fidelity Bank staff, who was rushed to the Military Hospital in Ikoyi, was confirmed dead by Doctors on duty.

Hundeyin, a superintendent of Police, said the incident occurred at about 6:30am, adding: “Based on the report, a team of detectives from the Ikoyi Division visited the hospital and examined the corpse.

“No mark of violence was seen on the body.

“Corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the Marina General Hospital morgue for autopsy.”





