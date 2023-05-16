Bank seeks collaboration with police in recovery of bad debts

The Managing Director of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, Dr. Adekunle Adewole, has canvassed a synergistic relationship between banks and the police to ensure a more effective and less rancorous recovery of bad debts.

A statement by the bank on Friday said the Managing Director made the plea on Friday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Adewole was said to have spoken during a courtesy visit to the Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge of Zone 11 Command, comprising Oyo and Osun States, Akande Sikiru Kayode, at his office.

Adewole and the newly-deployed police boss also brainstormed on how the two entities can work together to improve the security situation in the zone.

The statement said; “Adewole and the AIG discussed possible areas of collaboration to improve the overall security situation in the zone.

“They also discussed how the police could assist banks with bad debts recovery given the complexity of Nigeria’s operating environment.”

Adewole, according to the statement, pledged the bank’s support for the police in the Zone, especially in the execution of projects that will enhance the efficiency of their officers.

In appreciation, the AIG presented Adewole with a souvenir at the end of the visit.