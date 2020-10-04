The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has said banditry was getting worse in Katsina State.

The Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, spoke in Bauchi on Friday night during a meeting of the leadership of the party.

While Tambuwal said the situation with banditry had improved in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, he revealed that Katsina State remained under siege.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy information communication technology in the fight against banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other crimes ravaging parts of the country.

He said: “The situation is sad because bandits are carrying out atrocities and killing innocent people.

“The situation is improving in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States, but the situation is getting worse in Katsina.

“I call on the President to take decisive steps to recruit more, competent, qualified security personnel.

“Let it be urgent.”