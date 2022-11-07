Atiku’s Campaign Coordinator and ex-FCT Area Council boss is dead

The death of former Chairman of Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Danladi Zhin, has been announced.

A close aide to the deceased, Godwin Omonya, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kuje on Sunday.

Omonya said Zhin died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 54 during a brief illness in a private hospital in Abuja.

Omonya, who was also the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the ex-chairman, said Zhin was hospitalised for over a month as a result of an undisclosed ailment.

He said that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at a hospital morgue in Abuja by the family members.

According to him, late Zhin was a House of Representatives aspirant for Abuja South Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 general election.

The deceased, who served two terms as the chairman of Kuje Area Council, was married to Paulina Etsu Zhin, with whom they had three boys and two girls.

He was until his death the FCT Peoples Democratic Party Coordinator for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign for the 2023 general election.





