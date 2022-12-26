Atiku appoints aide on SDG

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Hassana Maina as his Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals.

Maina’s appointment was made public in a press release signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Monday.

According to the letter of her appointment, Maina’s responsibilities shall include, among other duties, providing leadership and guidance on the sustainable development goals as it relates to the activities of Atiku Abubakar and coordinating and integrating sustainable development goals into Atiku’s national development plans.

The appointee, Hassana Maina is a lawyer, poet and gender consultant with more than three years experience.

She is a recipient of the Future Africa Award prize and holds a Masters Degree from the University of London in Law, with specialization in development and globalization.





