ASUP faults removal of OSPOLY Rector, Registrar, Bursar 

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree branch has faulted the removal of Rector, Registrar and Bursar of the institution.

Governor Ademola Adeleke removed the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Odetayo Tajudeen Adewale and replaced him with Alabi Kehinde, his kinsman from Ede, his hometown. Alabi is number 42 on the seniority of academic staff.

The removal of Rector, Registrar and Bursar of Osun State Polytechnic caused confusion in the state and attracted condemnation.

ASUP faulted the decision of the Governor on the removal of the principal officers of the institution.

No reason was given for the removal of the Registrar and Bursar while the Rector was accused of abuse of office.

ASUP members during a peaceful protest in the school announced the suspension of academic activities over the suspension of the Rector.

The union termed the suspension as an aberration, saying that it was against the law establishing the institution.

The President of the Union, Dr. Fatai Afolabi while addressing the staff expressed discontentment over the action of the Governor.

It was gathered that the Governor wanted his kinsman, Alabi Kehinde to be appointed as the Deputy Rector of the Polytechnic.

Meanwhile, five contenders among the Chief Lecturers and Heads of Departments that constituted the Board of Studies contested for the position of Deputy Rector.

The Board of Studies is empowered by the law establishing the Polytechnic to elect one of them as Deputy Rector.

The Chairman, Committee of Deans, Dr G.O Oyeleke of the Department of Applied Chemistry got 51 votes, while the Governor’s kinsman and favoured candidate, Alabi Kehinde got only four votes.

With this, the principal officers of the Polytechnic could not impose Alabi as the Deputy Rector to please the Governor.

Therefore, for their inability to install Alabi as Deputy Rector, the Principal officers were removed from their positions.

A source informed our correspondent that the Registrar and the Bursar were not even informed of the reason for their removal as the Governor just appointed acting Registrar and Acting Bursar to take their positions.

The Registrar and the Bursar were directed to hand over to the newly appointed Acting Registrar and Acting Bursar with immediate effect.

Many people expressed worry that the person appointed as the Acting Registrar is a man of questionable character who was once indicted for promotion examination fraud and forgery and was subsequently demoted.