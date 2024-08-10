ASP killed, other policemen injured in dynamite ambush by hoodlums

An Assistant Superintendent of Police was killed and others were injured after suspected hoodlums ambushed and attacked them with dynamites in Anambra State.

The slain officer was said to be the leader of the police team and has been identified as F/NO ASP Emeson Sunday.

It was gathered that his rifle, AK-47 Number 004849, was carted away by the marauding suspects.

The attack was carried out on Friday at about 8:30am.

According to a Situation Report sighted by The Eagle Online: “On Friday, which is the 9th of August 2024, armed hoodlums attack patrol men of area command, Nnewi numbering seven

“One is APNO. 169988 ASP Emeson Sunday, second policeman is AP NO182376 ASP Falula, there are also AP NO 195239 Inspector Melitus Anyiam, AP NO236356. Inspector Peter Ezugwu, APNO262681 Inspector Okoagha, AP NO 263151inspector Tyobagu Cyprian and CPL Okolie Arinze

“They were attacked by some armed hoodlums. One Inspector Cyprian Tyobagu among the patrol men explained that when they arrived at their point at Omata Junction Nnewi/Oba Road that morning around 08:30 Hours, as they all alighted from their vehicle.

“The hoodlums who had already laid ambush open fire on them. The men engaged them, but due to the superior firepower of the police, they started throwing dynamites at them.

“The leader of the team, one F/No ASP Emerson Sunday lost his life and rifle AK-47 no 004849x AP No 195239 inspector Melitus Anyiam who claimed he was hit by a vehicle lost his rifle No 07028796x AP No 182376 ASP Falula was shot at the hand and is receiving treatment at St Felix Hospital Nnewi

“The body of the deceased officer was deposited at Akwudo mortuary. The rest of the men were rescued by a combined team of area command and RRS.”

