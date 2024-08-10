Lawyer’s police aide shoots Legion on duty with him to death

The Nigeria Police Force has launched an investigation into the shooting that occurred among police aides attached to one Barrister Wale Fapohunda in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

The suspect, whose AK47 rifle has been impounded, told the arresting officers that he truly wanted to shoot one Vincent.

He said there was an argument over a fairly used phone, which he recently bought from the said Vincent, but he ended up shooting the deceased, identified as Gabriel Audu, who was confirmed dead at an hospital.

According to a police report, on August 8, 2024, at about 10:22pm, information was received from the Control Room that a policeman from Special Protection Unit Base 10, Sokoto, who was attached to Fapohunda shot and killed one Audu, a Legion attached to the same lawyer.

The report said: “Immediately the information was received, the police team left for the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where the suspect F/No 510570 Corporal Umar Lawal was apprehended and his rifle AK47, which he used to kill the deceased was also recovered.

“He confessed to the crime and further admitted that truly he wanted to shoot at one Vincent aka Dogman, who engaged him in a hot argument because of a used phone he bought from him.

“Unfortunately the bullet hit the deceased on the chest, and he was rushed to LUTH General Hospital Idiaraba, where he was confirmed dead.

“The photography of the corpse has been taken and his remains deposited at the same hospital morgue for autopsy.”

