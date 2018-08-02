Asaba 2018: Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka, Oluwatobiloba win gold medals 

Enekwechi Chukwuebuka and Amusan Oluwatobiloba of Nigeria on Thursday won gold medals at different events at the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba, Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chukwuebuka won the medal in Men’s Shot Put with 21.08 points to edge an Egyptian, Mohammed Khalifa, to second place for silver medal, with his 19.33 throw.

Kyle Blignaut of South Africa, who finished third with 19.05 points settled for the bronze.

On her part, Oluwatobiloba clinched the gold medal in the Women’s 100-metre hurdles in 12.86 seconds, defeating South Africa’s Rikennete Steenkamp, who ran 13.18 seconds, to clinch silver medals.

An Ivorian, Rosevitha Okou, won the bronze in the event after touching the line in 13.38 secs.

NAN reports that Hellen Obori of Kenya won the gold medal in the Women’s 5,000 metres final at the finishing time of 15:47.18 secs while Senbere Sora of Ethiopia clinched the silver in 15:54.48 secs.

Another Ethiopian, Meskerem Hayile, won the bronze medal in the event in 15:57.38 secs.