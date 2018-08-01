AS Roma insist on Lionel Messi

Roma President James Pallotta has said he is negotiating for Lionel Messi.

The Giallorossi’s American chief was speaking after his team beat Barcelona 4-2 in last night’s pre-season friendly in Dallas.

The Stadio Olimpico club have made a string of summer signings and Pallotta believes his squad is in the best shape it has been since he bought the club in 2011.

Pallotta was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juventus, joking that Roma are planning a huge signing of their own.

“He is a fantastic player, but in Italy it will be more difficult for him.

“Will we buy a top player? We are already talking to Barcelona about Messi.”