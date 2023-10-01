ArtsForChange announces closing date for the art competition

Organisers of ArtsForChange have confirmed the closing entry date for the art talent hunt competition.

October 15th.

The competition aimed at uncovering, and promoting creativity amongst Nigerian youths in the area of painting, sculpture, visual arts, drawing and ceramic, among several others is the brainchild of White & Black Ideas.

At a press conference held recently, organisers informed journalists about the progression of the competition, confirming entries across the nation have started pouring in.

A representative of ArtsForChange, Titiloye Amzat, entry for the competition closed on October 15, with a torrent of entries coming from six zones of the country namely North West, North East, North Central, South-South, South East, and South West.

Amzat also announced the assemblage of judges, adding that while screening the entries they will focus on four core areas namely adherence to the theme, originality, creativity, atheistic and the work of art being authentic.

He added that the announcement of the winner and presentations will take place on November 1, 2023 at Mike Adenuga French Cultural Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The winner of the competition will walk away with the grand prize of N 1,000,000 while other shortlisted participants will win consolation gifts and certificates of commendation.

Black & White Ideas via ArtsForChange promotes authentic Nigerian culture and encourages artists of all manners to show their creative side in a bid to unearth and promote young and yet unknown talents in the country.

It would be recalled that Oluwatobiloba Titiloye emerged winner of 2022 Artsforchange Competition

He emerged winner from the seven finalists shortlisted from over 500 entries. Other finalists were: Okeke Chukwuemeka, Olayemi Olamilekan, Wahab Yemi, Emmanuel Okonkwo, Adewole Abraham Ayo and Lawal Abduraheem.

This year’s event is being supported by arty First Bank, GoBet247, TCN and News of the People publication.