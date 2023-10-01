Independence: Remain hopeful for better Nigeria, Obi tells Nigerians

Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate, Labour Party has urged Nigerians not to despair after 63 years of their nationhood, but to remain hopeful that a better Nigeria is still possible.

Obi, the former governor of Anambra made this known in his goodwill message to celebrate the 63rd Independence anniversary in Lagon on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that President Bola Tinubu in his Independence Day broadcast said “he was attuned to the hardships that have come as he has a heart that feels and eyes that see.

NAN recalls that Tinubu said his administration now carried the costs of reaching a future Nigeria where the fruits of the nation would be fairly shared among all, not hoarded by a select and greedy few.

According to him, we will have a Nigeria where hunger, poverty and hardship are pushed into the shadows of an ever fading past.

Obi lamented grave uncertainties and apparent hardship the citizens of Nigeria were experiencing due to persistent leadership failure after 63 years of their nationhood.

He added that the situation might be critical but certainly not hopeless.

The presidential standard bearer noted that if in an analogy between a nation’s life and parameters of modern technology; if the input is garbage in then the output would be garbage out.

“When you Google a subject, the response you get will be based on the questions you input. Every nation invariably determines its own fate and destiny; and gets a leadership they deserve.

“Nigeria cannot be an exception. If we subscribe to rogue leadership, then we must face the attending consequences.

“At 63 years, what type of questions are Nigerians asking of their leaders and what type of answer are we expecting?

“Present realities notwithstanding, I am hopeful that a new Nigeria is possible; but the burden of responsibility is on Nigerians.

Obi said that every October 1, since 1960, people tried to review their life as a nation but on looking back, could they say that ‘where we are is where we are supposed to be despite our vast human and natural resources?’

The presidential candidate wished Nigerians a happy independence anniversary, praying for God’s continued mercy and grace on the nation.