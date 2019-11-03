Three Premier League clubs are battling to sign Chelsea’s Nigerian goalkeeper, Prince Adegoke, allnigeriasoccer.com is exclusively reporting.

Chelsea have yet to decide on their new intake of Academy scholars for the 2020-2021 season, but are expected to do so by the end of November.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Adegoke at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to swoop for the highly-rated young goalkeeper if he is not offered a scholarship.

It is understood that his priority is to remain at Chelsea beyond the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Signed from Langley FC in April 2016, Adegoke first made the matchday squad for an U18 Premier League match against Arsenal at the age of 14 but was a non-playing substitute.

He is highly regarded by the youth team coaches at Chelsea and started in goal when the U16 team won the Premier League International Tournament on October 20.

Fellow goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze, right-back Derrick Abu and winger Adrian Akande are the other players of Nigerian descent eligible to sign scholarship forms at Chelsea ahead of next season.