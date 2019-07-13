The African Public Relations Association has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on signing the African Continental Free Trade Area treaty at the just concluded 35th ordinary session of the African Union Summit held in Niamey, Niger last week.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the APRA President, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, expressed their enthusiasm on this new development and how it aligns with one of APRA’s key intervention areas: Promoting Economic Integration in Africa.

Badejo-Okusanya said “this achievement by the African Union to have gotten 54 out of 55 countries to sign the CFTA agreement confirms that Africa is on the threshold of economic growth which will attract investments contributing to other areas of development in the continent”.

As APRA continues to builds its relationship with the African Union Commission, a lot will be achieved with the commencement of CFTA in 2020, he said.

Buhari, while signing the treaty, stated: “Africa needs not only a trade policy but also a continental manufacturing agenda. Our vision for intra-African trade is for the free movement of Made in Africa goods.”

Badejo-Okusanya also congratulated President Nana Akufuo Addo and citizens of the Republic of Ghana on the endorsement of the country to host the Secretariat of CFTA.

“This is no coincidence that APRA will host its 32nd annual conference in Ghana May 2020 two months before the commencement of trading within the CFTA,” he added.

Nigeria became the 54th country out of 55 in Africa to sign the CFTA Agreement while Eritrea remains the only country yet to sign.