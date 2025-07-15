Photos, videos as Tinubu receives Buhari’s body in Katsina

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday received the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina.

He arrived at the airport at 1:42pm, inspecting a guard of honour before the Nigerian Air Force plane conveying the remains of his predecessor landed.

This was at exactly 1:51pm.

Former President Buhari passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025 in a London hospital.

Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; President Buhari’s wife, Aisha; and other family members accompanied his remains to Nigeria.

President Tinubu, along with Vice President Shettima; President Umaru Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau; Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Lamine Zeine; former President of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou; and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received the casket of the late president at the foot of the aircraft.

A joint team of military pallbearers comprising nine senior officers laid the casket, draped with the Nigerian flag on a trolley.

The team included Major General Mohammed Usman, Major General Oluwafemi Williams, Major General Shuaibu Nuhu, Rear Admiral Suleiman Dahun, Rear Admiral Jonathan Ajodo, Rear Admiral Samuel Ngatuwa, Air Vice Marshal Adeniyi Herbert Amesinlola, Air Vice Marshal Idi Sanni, and Air Vice Marshal Obinna Obiabaka.

Major General Mike Alechenu coordinated the team.

The pallbearers wheeled the former leader’s casket in a slow march, in sync with the hymn: “God Be With You Till We Meet Again,” passing through a full military guard of honour comprising six officers and 96 soldiers drawn from the Nigerian Armed Forces.

President Tinubu and others walked behind the casket trolley in a solemn procession.

The pallbearers escorted the casket into a waiting military hearse for the one-hour journey to Daura, where funeral prayers and the burial ceremony would take place.

The state funeral featured full military honours, including a 21-gun salute.

