Apprentice arraigned over alleged motorcycle theft

A 22-year-old tailoring apprentice, Tomide Orukotan, on Thursday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle worth N370,000.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing three counts of felony, burglary and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on September 12, 2023, at about 1.00p.m at No. 18, Oke-Owo Street, Igodan-Lisa in Okitipupa Magisterial district committed the offences.

Also Read:

Orogbemi said that the defendant burgled the house of the complainant, Ambali Afolabi, stole his blue Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with registration number GBK 171 UA, Engine No: DUZWFC40687 and Chassis No: MD2A18AZ7FWC49928 valued at N370,000.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 412 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Cletus Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He added that the surety, who must reside within the court jurisdiction, should present evidence of two years tax payment made to the state government.

He adjourned the case until March 28, for further hearing.