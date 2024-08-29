APC women fault Tinubu’s ‘lopsided’ appointments

In another twist of events, some female members of the defunct All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council have criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent appointments, describing them as ‘lopsided’ and lacking adequate female representation.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Spokesperson Elizabeth Ofuani Otunbalogun, said Tinubu’s appointments include only 12% female representation, contrary to his promise of 35% as outlined in the National Gender Policy of 2006.

She said, “The President has made several appointments since taking office, but women have been grossly underrepresented.

“Our research shows that in 2023, only 12% of the appointments made by the President were women. In 2024, the figure remains dismal, with just 12 out of 99 appointments being women.

“We urge the defunct APC Women Campaign Council to identify women who can fill the 18% gap in the appointments made so far.

Also Read:

“This is crucial for correcting the anomaly and ensuring women’s participation in governance.

“The women’s wing, which was instrumental in mobilizing voters, has been ‘used and dumped.”

Also speaking, Adesotu Vera, another member, stressed the importance of implementing the 35% affirmative action.

The group thereby urged Tinubu to consider appointing women from the defunct APC Women Campaign Council to fill the remaining 18% gap.

They also demanded greater representation and inclusion in key positions, citing qualifications and expertise.

“We plead with the President to consider our plight, especially regarding the implementation of the 35% affirmative action.

“We are not seeking any specific positions. Mr. President knows the best qualifications for women.

“A lot of women worked for the party over the years during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Those women should be located and brought on board. They are educated and possess all the necessary qualifications.

“We want to be included in positions of authority to empower ourselves,” Adesotu added.

Post Views: 22