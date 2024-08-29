Reps ask Canadian government to prosecute Nigerian threatening Yoruba, Benin people with poison

The House of Representatives has written to the Canadian government, urging it to investigate and prosecute Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Nigerian residing in Canada, for making threatening comments against fellow Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin descent.

In a video clip that started trending on X.com on Tuesday, a woman’s voice was heard making anti-Yoruba comments during a virtual meeting on TikTok.

The woman, who claimed to be a resident of Ontario, Canada, vowed to take poisonous substances to her workplace and harm any Yoruba or Benin person she came across.

She claimed her comments were in response to the “hate” against the Igbo.

In a letter signed by Biodun Omoleye and Tochukwu Chinedu Okere, the federal lawmakers expressed concern over Sunnberger’s inflammatory statements, which they say constitute a direct threat to the lives and safety of millions of Nigerians.

The letter read in part, “On behalf of the Nigeria-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group and the House Committee on Diaspora Matters, we are writing to express our deep concern regarding the actions of Ms. Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Nigerian citizen residing in Canada.

“Ms. Sunnberger has recently been recorded making inflammatory statements that incite violence against the Yoruba and Edo ethnic groups in Nigeria, including advocating the poisoning of food and water supplies to achieve their mass genocide.

“Ms. Sunnberger’s recorded statements constitute a direct threat to the lives and safety of millions of Nigerians. Her incitement to violence and call for genocide through poisoning are not only deeply troubling but also represent a clear violation of multiple international, Canadian, and Ontario laws.

“Such rhetoric is dangerous and has the potential to incite real-world violence, both in Nigeria and within the Nigerian diaspora.”

