Tinubu mourns passing of Shariah council leader, Sheikh Hadiyyatullah

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah Iwo, the President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria.

Sheikh Hadiyyatullah, also the founder and director of Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College of Nigeria in Iwo, Osun State, died on Monday at the age of 81.

His remains will be buried later on Tuesday at the college after Janazah prayers.

President Tinubu described Sheikh Hadiyyatullah as a respected Islamic scholar who devoted most of his life to Islam and humanity.

“As President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria, he provided uncommon leadership and direction to the council. As a cleric, he lived by the way of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). As a human being, he lived an impactful life, touching many lives through his Shariah College,” President Tinubu remarked.

He recalled the invaluable support the Shariah Council, under Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s leadership, offered him during the 2023 electioneering as it stood for truth and justice and denounced lies and propaganda.

The President commiserated with Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s family, the people of Iwoland and the Islamic Ummah in the country, particularly the eminent leaders of the Shariah Council.

Muslims in Nigeria will sorely miss Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s humility, deep knowledge, and devotion to Islam, President Tinubu said.

He urged the Council to continue propagating the ideals of justice, religious tolerance, unity, peace, and harmony that the organisation stands for and that Sheikh Hadiyyatullah also stood for in his lifetime.

President Tinubu beseeched Allah (SWT) to forgive the late Sheikh, have mercy upon him and grant him the best part of Jannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for strength and grace for all those Sheikh Hadiyyatullah left behind, offering his heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.

