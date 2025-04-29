I’m not missing out on anything – Shade Okoya speaks on marrying husband at 21

Shade, the wife of billionaire industrialist Razak Okoya, has shared that she did not miss out on anything in life despite marrying her husband at the age of 21.

She got married to Razak in 1999 when she was 21. At the time, her husband was 59.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Shade addressed public perceptions surrounding her marriage to a much older man.

According to her, choosing to marry an elderly partner has not prevented her from experiencing any aspect of life.

“My husband has been very generous to me and defends me everywhere. God said this is where I will be. We met each other, and he liked me.

“I’m happy in my marriage to him. He is far older than me, but I don’t think I ever missed out on anything because I didn’t marry a younger man,” she said.

On how the couple met, the mother of four revealed that her husband wasted no time in making his intentions known.

“I remember when he expressed his interest in me – it was straightforward, and he got down to business by meeting my parents and doing the needful in no time,” she said.

Responding to how her parents reacted to her decision to marry the older businessman, Shade Okoya explained that while her father was no longer alive at the time, her mother and grandmother fully supported the union.

Speaking further about her experience in marriage, Shade described her role in the home and the expectations set before their wedding.

According to her, Razak Okoya made it clear that she would work and not just be a housewife.

Despite having domestic staff, Shade said she remains personally involved in taking care of her husband.

