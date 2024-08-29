Tinubu condoles with Professor Iya Abubakar over wife’s death

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with former Minister of Defence, Prof. Iya Abubakar, over the passing of his wife, Ummu Abubakar.
A statement on Thursday by the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said Hajiya Ummu Abubakar passed away in Abuja at the age of 78.
“The President states that the deceased, who was also the mother-in-law of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, will be remembered for her devotion to God and dedication to family values.
“President Tinubu prays for God’s mercy on the departed and urges her family to maintain the good name she left behind,” said Ngelale.