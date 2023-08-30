APC disowns National Campaign Council lists for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi polls

The All Progressives Congress has disassociated itself from a purported National Campaign Council lists for the November 11, 2023 governorship elections for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States in circulation in sections of the media.

Attention was turned to the election list following the inclusion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The former Rivers State Governor had yet to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party despite taking the ministerial appointment from the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Indeed, Wike’s name is also on the list of the PDP’s National Campaign Council for the poll in Bayelsa State.

But reacting on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the A|PC, Felix Morka, in a statement in Abuja, said the lists being circulated did not originate from the party and should therefore be disregarded.

“The lists are not official documents of the party and should be disregarded.”