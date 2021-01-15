A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, has distanced himself from posters announcing his decision to seek for the presidency in the 2023 elections.

The former President of the Senate spoke in a statement he personally signed on Thursday.

Anyim said he knew nothing about the posters that surfaced on the social media on Wednesday.

He said he did not direct anyone to print posters on his behalf, adding that those who did it were mischief-makers intent on causing confusion and heating up the polity.