Ansar-Ud-Deen gets new president

Alhaji Musediq Adeniji Kazeem has been elected as the new National President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Muhammad Hassan.

Hassan said the new president was elected during the 11th Triennial Conference of the Society, recently held in Abeokuta.

He also disclosed other major appointments into Ansar-Ud-Deen Society executive council at the event.

According to him, Dr Ibrahim Yusuf was named as Deputy President, while Alhaji Najeem Yasin becomes Vice President (North).

Regional Vice Presidents include Alhaji Nurudeen Okunleye (Lagos), Alhaji Jimoh Popoola (Ogun), and Retired Justice Moshood Ajeigbe (Osun).

Others are Alhaji Tesleem Adediran (Oyo), Alhaji Sulaiman Ogunlayi (Ekiti), and Alhaji Yusuf Adesina Soliu (Ondo).

Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Olabode Salaudeen has been appointed as the new National Secretary, among other executive members.

In his acceptance speech, Kazeem pledged to lead with transparency, unity, and dedication to Islamic principles.

He highlighted his focus on education, outreach, leadership development, and organisational transparency.

Key initiatives include reforming Summit University’s management and investing in research and staff training.

He also aims to expand access to education through Ansar-Ud-Deen schools nationwide.

“Ansar-Ud-Deen Heritage Centres will be established to showcase Islamic history, art, and scholarship.

“The new AnsarCare Initiative will offer medical aid and vocational training for widows and orphans.

“A digital portal will be launched to track projects, finances, and collect member feedback,” he said.

Kazeem pledged to promote unity, empower youth, and build strategic partnerships to strengthen the society.

