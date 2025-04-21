Cause of Pope Francis’ death revealed

Pope Francis died of a stroke, causing a coma and “irreversible” heart failure, according to his death certificate released by the Vatican on Monday.
The 88-year-old Catholic leader died on Monday morning, almost a month after being discharged from five weeks in hospital with double pneumonia.
