Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to become Everton’s new manager, becoming one of Europe’s top paid coaches in the process.

Ancelotti has been linked with the role with the Toffees having sacked Marco Silva recently.

Duncan Ferguson has been in caretaker charge and impressed with a win over Chelsea before drawing against Manchester United.

However the Toffees have still been keen to appoint from outside with Ancelotti becoming the recent favourite.

And esteemed reporter Guillem Balague has now claimed that a four-year deal has been agreed with Ancelotti, expected to be confirmed on Thursday or Friday.

He tweeted: “Ancelotti now in London. He wanted to be away from football till summer, but the #Everton project (4 year deal, one of top 3 paid managers in world) ambitious and long term. He’d ONLY accept if he could build a good team in the next few years. He doesn’t want to drag the decision.”

Ancelotti has experience in the Premier League having previously taken charge at Chelsea.

He led the Blues to a Premier League and FA Cup crown though was recently sacked by Napoli.

That was despite leading the Serie A team to the last-16 of the Champions League with Napoli struggling in Italy’s top tier.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has been keen on Ancelotti having previously promised to take the Toffees back to good times.

Ferguson will take charge of Everton’s next match with the Toffees facing Leicester on the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The club did release a statement late on Monday updating fans on their hunt for a new boss.

“In the 11 days since Marco Silva left the club, the Everton Board has been working to recruit a new permanent manager – and has held meetings with a number of candidates,” the statement read.

“We can confirm that thus far no contract offer has been made and no candidate has chosen to withdraw from the process.

“While the club is keen to confirm a new permanent manager as soon as possible, the only important duty is that the right appointment is made.

“While our process continues, Duncan Ferguson will remain as caretaker manager and will take charge of the side for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.”