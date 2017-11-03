Anambra governorship election: Police assure of adequate security

The police in Anambra have assured of adequate security before, during and after the November 18 governorship election in the state.

The Police Commissioner in Anambra, Garba Umar, gave the assurance on Friday in Awka, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He assured that the command was prepared to provide adequate security for the governorship election, and would be extended throughout the Yuletide season.

The police commissioner said that the command had arrested two suspects for allegedly printing thousands of leaflets belonging to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

He promised to intensify efforts in its intelligence gathering to ensure that no group create security challenges in the state, before, during or after the election, saying that, “Anambra must be peaceful under my command”.

He urged political parties and electorate to abstain from hate speech and actions capable of overheating the polity.

He said that the command is working together with the Independent National Electoral Commission and other security agencies to ensure that the November 18 governorship election would come and go without recording any crisis.

The commissioner announced that about 28,000 security personnel would be deployed to the state for the November 18 poll.

The police boss further disclosed that 100 boats have been set aside for the purpose of the poll, in order to reach the riverine areas.

He advised representatives of political parties, civil society organisations to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

Umar, however, assured all the political parties of a level playing ground, but warned against the importation of thugs during the election as anyone caught would be made to face the wrath of the law.