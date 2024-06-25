Alleged N20m fraud: Absence of prosecution counsel stalls trial of CEO, two others

The absence of prosecution counsel, Sam Ugbwebulam, on Tuesday, stalled the continuation of trial of Chief Executive of Dampat Nigeria Ltd, Rose Abanum, before a FCT High Court, Zuba, over alleged N20 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Abanum, and her co-defendants -Anselem Enigwe and Njumor Chukwunwike- on 12 counts bordering on fraud .

At the resumed sitting, the defence counsel, Okechukwu Osuwa, informed the court that the prosecution counsel was absent, adding that the matter was for cross examination.

” The second witness in the matter was supposed to be cross-examined today, but, in the absence of the prosecution counsel, we ask for an adjournment,” Osuwa said.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya of the FCT High Court, Zuba, subsequently adjourned the matter until October 16 for continuation of hearing or report of settlement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prosecution alleged that Enigwe and Abanum conspired with Dr Patrick Nwaolisa, Chinedu Nwawuibe and Chief Femi Ulokesan, who are at large, and obtained N20 million from Roada Engineering Limited on July 29, 2013.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants obtained the amount by false pretences under the guise that the Niger Delta Development Commission awarded a contract to Golden Construct Company Ltd to construct the 30 Kilometre Umuagwu Ogbodimibe Umunwawa Road and bridges in Umahia, Abia state.

Ugbwebulam said that the defendants claimed they would sublet same to Roada Engineering Limited for the said sum.

He alleged that the defendants forged the Niger Delta Development Commission letter dated April 25, for the said contract purportedly awarded to Golden Construct Company Ltd and acted upon same as genuine to the detriment of Roada Ltd.

The prosecution said that Abanum, a sole signatory to Dampat Energy Ltd account with Zenith bank, retained the sum of N17 million in the company’s account, which she ought to know was a proceed of crime on July 29, 2013.

He added that Enigwe retained N1.2 million in his account being money which he ought to know was proceeds of crime and transfered N17 million from his account belonging to Dampat Ltd and N770,000 to one Nwawuibe Chinedu.

He said Chukwunwike cashed N15.5 million from Dampart Ltd and transferred to Abanum in July, 2013 with the knowledge that the money was a proceed of crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 8,1(1)(b) and punishable under 1(3)of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act.

The prosecution said the offence also contravened the provisions of sections 363 and 366 and punishable under 364 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.