PSC debunks claims of cancelling 2022 Police constable recruitment

The Police Service Commission, PSC, on Tuesday, disclosed that it has concluded a routine maintenance of its portal containing the list of successful candidates for the recently concluded recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commission, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani also “disowned a statement circulating in social media alleging that it has succumbed to pressure and cancelled the final list of successful candidates”.

It read, “The Commission has not and will not cancel the final list of successful candidates from the recruitment exercise which was conducted in clear adherence to relevant guidelines and provisions of the law.

“The Commission is in control of the situation and has since restored the Recruitment portal with its original contents.

“Successful candidates are advised to ignore this deliberate antics of desperate groups bent on destroying the good work of the Commission in giving the nation a merit based and inclusive recruitment exercise.

“It notes that it will continue to ensure that Federal character, gender sensitivity and merit are the bedrock of its recruitment process.

“The Commission calls on this disgruntled element to desist further from undermining the recruitment exercise as anyone caught will be dealt with.

“The Commission restates that the portal is now fully functional and accessible.

“Candidates can now log in and access all its features without any disruptions.

“The Commission regrets the hitches and assures that it has fully secured the platform.”