Alleged BRT murder: Court fixes date for adoption of final addresses

Absence of the defendant’s counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, again stalled the trial of Andrew Ominikoron, a Bus Rapid Transport(BRT) driver accused of killing a 22-year-old fashion designer Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

Ayanwola is standing trial before a Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square on a count charge of murder.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on November 29, 2024, the court had fixed January 30 to adopt the final written addresses, after it was reported that the defendant’s counsel was ill.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the State Counsel, M.F. Salau, informed the court that the case was for adoption of written addresses.

She, however, said that the defendant was yet to serve his written address.

Salau said that it was long overdue, and added that she could not ascertain why the defence counsel was yet to serve the written address.

She, however, prayed the court to adjourn the case.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike, in her response, instructed the prosecution to proceed with making an application to file their written address.

“This matter was adjourned on November 29, 2024.

“That is two months ago and the defence counsel is yet to file his written address,” the judge said.

The court, after listening to the prosecution, however, said that there was no letter or information from Omotubora to clarify his absence, or why his final written address was yet to be filed.

Justice Sonaike adjourned the case due to the absence of the defendant’s final written address, and fixed until February 10 for adoption of final written addresses.

