BBNaija’s Frodd,wife welcomes second child

Big Brother Naija reality star, Frodd and his wife, Chioma, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.
The reality TV star shared the news on Instagram on Thursday and praised his wife for making him a father again.
In celebration of his newborn and growing family, Frodd posted a heartwarming photo and video clips featuring himself, his eldest daughter, and the newborn.
“Double the love, double the joy. Officially a girl dad times two. My heart is so filled, blessed, dad of girls. Hallelujah. @pharmchi thank you baby,” he wrote.
Frodd and wife welcomed their first daughter, Elena, in August 2023 following their wedding in February of that same year.
The Big Brother Naija star previously revealed that he met Chioma through her brother, who was his friend.
He said that despite her being in a relationship at the time, they remained friends until they eventually started dating and later got married.
Frodd, born Chukwuemeke Okoye, was the second runner-up in BBNaija’s 2019 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition