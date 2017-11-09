Algeria, Nigeria duel in dead rubber tie  

Former African champions, Algeria, will on Friday square up with their Nigerian counterparts in a Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying final battle at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui, Constantine.

The Algerians have already failed to qualify for the finals after recording one draw and four defeats in Group B.

Algeria are placed fourth on Group B standings ahead of their last final match in the qualifying campaign.

The North African giants, who will finish fourth in Group B, were beaten 2-0 by Cameroon away in their previous group match last month.

Meanwhile, Nigeria have already booked their place in next year’s finals after winning Group B last month.

The Super Eagles are sitting at the top of the group having registered four wins and one draw.

The West African giants secured a 1-0 home win over Zambia in their previous group encounter.

Referee Eric Otogo-Castane from Gabon, will be in charge of the match between Algeria and Nigeria.