Akpabio speaks on nominee who collapsed during screening

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has given an update on the condition of Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the ministerial nominee, who collapsed during screening, on Wednesday.

Balarabe, who was the second nominee to be screened after Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim, collapsed more than 15 minutes into his screening exercise at the Senate plenary on Wednesday.

The nominee, who was standing on the podium, collapsed when Kaduna South Senator, Sunday Marshall Katung, was speaking about Balarabe’s administrative experience in Kaduna.

After Balarabe had finished reading his profile before the senators, the Kaduna lawmaker, while endorsing Balarabe’s ministerial nomination, said all the three senators from the state have no objection to his nomination.

Senator Katung had not finished his remarks when the nominee collapsed, prompting Akpabio to shout, “Give him water, give him water and sugar.”

Akpabio ordered journalists and cameras out of the Senate chamber while the live streaming of the screening was also halted.

Speaking before calling the last nominee, Ayodele Olawande, Akpabio said Balarabe admitted that he was exhausted having over worked for some days before the screening.

“The nominee, Mr Balarabe Abbas Lawal said he was quite exhausted, and that he rushed to Abuja for his ministerial screening,” the Senate President said.

Akpabio said the nominee insisted on going ahead with the screening, saying he was fine, but the Senate president called the last nominee, Olawande for screening.